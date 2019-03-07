HOUSTON — An 18-wheeler driver was killed when he was cut off by a car and plunged off the 610 ship channel bridge, Houston police said Wednesday.

The big rig landed upside down on a chemical manufacturing business below. There were no other injuries reported, however.

The crash happened at 8:23 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the truck was heading northbound over the start of the bridge when another driver caused the crash. The big rig driver steered into the bridge's concrete barrier and crashed through, falling upside down on the industrial facility below.

The trucker initially survived the fall but was pinned upside down in the wreckage. He passed away as the rescue attempt was underway, police later said.

The driver who allegedly caused the incident stayed at the scene, according to police.

Online records show the facility that was struck by the falling big rig is Huntsman International, a chemical manufacturing business. Police said there were no hazardous chemicals leaked, and there is no danger to the public. The truck was not carrying any toxic substances.

Views from Houston TranStar show a section of the bridge's barrier is now missing. TranStar reports the right lane of the bridge and the shoulder are closed to traffic.

Police anticipate the freeway will remain partially closed heading northbound for at least two days.

