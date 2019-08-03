If your dog likes to bark, you may want to stay away from this town in New Jersey during your walk.

The Saddle River council is amending an already existing ordinance in place that intends to curb the amount of dog barking, howling or yelping within a given time.

The one-sentence law says that a dog can’t bark for more than 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. or for more than 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. every night.

Owners could face a fine of up to $1,000, jail for up to 90 days or up to 90 days of community service if their dogs violate the law, according to NJ.com.

Saddle River Borough Administrator Jerry Giaimis told NJ.com that the ordinance needed to be amended because it didn’t set time parameters, and therefore, wasn’t enforceable.

Although some argue that the punishment may be too harsh to fit the crime, Giaimis told NJ.com that similar penalties for similar ordinances exist in other towns.

“There are probably 200 towns in New Jersey that use those same penalties,” he told the paper.