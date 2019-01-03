After Carrie Underwood had a "freak accident" that left her with a broken wrist and around 40 stitches at her Tennessee home in 2017, she is now selling the house.

Located in Brentwood, Tenn., in a guard-gated golf course about 20 miles south of downtown Nashville, the home is listed for $1.45 million.

Variety reports it has four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms. The outlet reports she bought the home in 2007 just before beginning her relationship with now-husband Mike Fisher, a Canadian hockey player.

After Underwood’s fall in late 2017, the couple moved to nearby Franklin.

See the listing here.