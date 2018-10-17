A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who has been missing since Monday, when police found her parents dead inside their home, is considered "endangered."

The Barron County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call around 1 a.m. Monday, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement. When deputies responded, they found Jayme Closs' parents, James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, dead inside their Barron, Wisconsin, home, about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Shots were fired inside the home, but Fitzgerald couldn't confirm whether that's how the couple died during a news conference.

Jayme Closs, 13, has been missing since Monday, when police found her parents dead at home. Barron County Sherriff Chris Fizgerald believes she is 'endangered.'

Barron County Sheriff's Department

It's unclear who called 911, Fitzgerald said, adding Jayme is not considered a suspect in her parents’ deaths.

“The call came from inside the house. I don’t know who made the call,” Fitzgerald said. “There is no interaction with our dispatcher. There is some noise and things heard.”

By Monday evening, an Amber Alert was issued for Jayme, who is believed to be in danger. The FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are involved in the investigation.

