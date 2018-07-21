The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

1-14-30-44-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

The cash option for the drawing would be $260 million, according to Mega Millions officials.

It will rank as the sixth-largest Mega Millions jackpot of all-time and the 19th largest pot for any lottery game played in the U.S., including Powerball.

The drawing comes after no one matched the all six numbers Tuesday night.

Three people across the country, including one in Florida and one in New Jersey, had tickets matching the first five numbers, worth $1 million each, lottery officials reported.

This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, while Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.

The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.

Florida Today contributed to this story.



