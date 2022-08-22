Cayden Kershaw and Emmitt Bailey, both from Wisconsin, took first place in the teen and kids division respectively.

WISCONSIN, USA — Wisconsin has cornered the market on a number of things, beer and cheese foremost among them. But results from the 2022 USA Mullet Championships could put them on the map for something else, namely the hairstyle that is all "business in front, party in back."

Cayden Kershaw of Wasau took the first place spot in the teen division of the mullet competition, while Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie came out on top for the kids division.

"After a long week of voting I want to thank everyone who supported me by voting and sharing," Kershaw said in a tweet. "Stay tuned for the $1000 donation to Peyton’s Promise!!"

Peyton's promise is a nonprofit organization dedicated to stocking local food pantries.

Kershaw is more than just a great head of hair, with his Twitter profile reflecting a star 3-sport athlete and weight lifter from Wausau West High School.

Another Badger-state product, Max Weihbrecht from De Pere, while Fisher Monds from Hilliard, Florida was runner up for teens.

In the kids division, William Dale Ramsey from Ohio and Epic Orta from Texas took the runner-up spots.

Congrats to Emmitt !! Our 2022 Kid champ who is now MULLET BOY pic.twitter.com/nxVH8uVvuf — USA Mullet Championships (@MulletChampUSA) August 22, 2022

Registration for the competition's adult division is live until Aug 31 for mullet-wearers ages 19 and older. The first round of voting begins on Sept. 12 and ends Sept. 14.

