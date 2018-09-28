Coffee fans, raise a mug. Saturday is the ultimate deal day.

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and restaurants, convenience stores and online retailers alike are toasting the made-up holiday by serving up free coffee and discounted brew.

Some businesses are offering an early caffeine fix including the Coupons.com cashback app, which has rebate deal Friday. Buy a cup of coffee at restaurants including McDonald's and Burger King, and get up to $1.50 back when you submit your receipt through the app.

Starbucks is included in the rebate offer, but the coffee giant isn't offering any specials of its own. As in past years, the company will mark the day by giving back.

"This National Coffee Day, we’re focused on providing continued assistance to help Puerto Rico recover following the devastation of Hurricane Maria one year ago, where the coffee industry was decimated," Starbucks said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Local coffee shops are expected to be busier than usual Saturday, too.

If all the coffee makes you hungry, Saturday also is the last day to get free chicken nuggets at Chick-fil-A, and beef lovers, Wendy's long National Cheeseburger Day freebie ends Sunday as well.

Two other coffee holidays are coming up next week though neither is expected to bring a stream of specials. Monday is International Coffee Day and Wednesday is the 3rd annual National Coffee with a Cop Day.

And there's a simple way to make your own coffee holidays: Get free cups and discounts year-round by using restaurant and convenience store loyalty programs. Many programs give you a free cup just for joining.

Early deals

Most deals are available at participating locations and while supplies last. Some require an app or coupon. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location to confirm it's participating.

Another Broken Egg: Get a free cold brew with any entree purchase Friday at participating locations while supplies last. Limit one per person.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Members of Bruegger’s Inner Circle rewards program get a free medium coffee with any purchase through Saturday. Sign up at www.brueggers.com.

Snag a FREE cold brew coffee* on us this Friday, September 28th to celebrate National Coffee Day. *Free cold brew with any entrée purchase, at participating cafes while product last. Limit one per person. #anotherbrokenegg #coldbrew #NationalCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/Mb0EPhMQsh — Another Broken Egg (@BrokenEggCafe) September 27, 2018

car2go: On Friday, the car-sharing service is partnering with select coffee shops in major metropolitan cities including Austin, Chicago, Denver, New York City, Portland, Seattle and Washington D.C. to offer a free drink when car2go members show baristas their app, while supplies last. Find a list of participating shops here.

Coupons.com: Get up to $1.50 in cashback deposited in your PayPal account with the popular savings app’s early National Coffee Day rebate Friday. Download the Coupons.com app, then find the “Beer, Wine & Spirits” store and tap on the free coffee coupon. Then purchase a single cup of hot coffee Friday at participating restaurants, get an itemized receipt showing your hot coffee purchase and submit the receipt through the app by 11:59 p.m. Saturday. You'll get up to $1.50 added to your Paypal account. Participating restaurants include Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, 7-Eleven, Tim Hortons, Peet’s Coffee, Subway, Burger King, Taco Bell, Carl’s Jr., Denny’s and IHOP. Corner Bakery Café: All locations will offer a free any size hand-roasted coffee or cold brew (where available) with any purchase on Friday and Saturday.

Love’s is celebrating #NationalCoffeeDay Sept. 28-29. Our 24 oz. coffee/hot beverage is reduced to $1, and all of that dollar goes to @CMNHospitals! #MilesOfMiracles https://t.co/iPqCipNIiv pic.twitter.com/DiC2nA1lOe — Love's Travel Stops (@LovesTravelStop) September 24, 2018

Love’s Travel Stops: On Friday and Saturday, 24-ounce coffee and hot beverages will be on sale for $1. Plus, the company said in a news release that sales will benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Pilot Flying J: National Coffee Day is a two-day event at the travel centers. With a coupon in the myPilot app, get a free cup of Pilot coffee on Friday or Saturday.

Speedway: Get a free Belvita breakfast biscuit with the purchase of any size coffee on Friday and Saturday. No coupon required.

The freebies

These freebies don't require a purchase but are available at participating locations, often while supplies last. Terms can vary by location and change without notice.

Barnes & Noble: All Barnes & Noble Cafes will offer a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day Saturday.

CC’s Coffee House: Get a free tall brewed coffee at participating locations Saturday.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations Saturday. No purchase necessary.

#NationalCoffeeDay just got sweeter. Snag your free 12oz signature hot coffee Sept. 29, at participating Cinnabon bakery locations. pic.twitter.com/eHtyOsfZB6 — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 27, 2018

Circle K: Get a free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit Saturday when you download the convenience store app.

Cumberland Farms: Text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to receive a coupon for a free iced or hot coffee, any size, to redeem on Saturday at participating locations.

Holiday Stationstores: Get a free cup of coffee Saturday by texting COFFEE to 44022. The chain also is running a Free Coffee Tuesday promotion through Oct. 9 but a coupon isn’t needed.

FORTO: For a limited time with the Ibotta smartphone app, get a free 2-ounce single coffee shot at Walmart after rebate. This offer is for Ibotta users who have not redeemed the FORTO rebate before, however, those users might be able to earn 50 cents back for each shot purchased, up to five. Kolache Factory: Join the company’s email club at www.kolachefactory.com and get a free 12-ounce cup of coffee Saturday with an email coupon. No purchase necessary and limit one coffee per person. Krispy Kreme: Get a free coffee, any size, at participating locations Saturday. Krispy Kreme Rewards members also get a free doughnut. Participating shops are listed at www.krispykreme.com/coffeeglaze. Also through Sunday, the chain has a special Original Glazed Coffee and Coffee Glazed Doughnuts.

Check this out, #CumbysCoffee lovers! ☕️ We're giving away a free coffee coupon, good to use on #NationalCoffeeDay (9/29/18), to everyone who texts FREECOFFEE to 64827. pic.twitter.com/FH6EU7eGUO — Cumberland Farms (@cumberlandfarms) September 26, 2018

Pilot Flying J: National Coffee Day is a two-day event at the travel centers. With a coupon in the myPilot app, get a free cup of Pilot coffee on Friday or Saturday.

PJ’s Coffee: In addition to National Coffee Day, the chain is celebrating its 40th anniversary Saturday by giving away free 12-ounce cups of Ruby Roast light roast hot coffee.

QuickChek: First-time users of the chain’s mobile app get a free hot or iced coffee on Saturday.

Scooter’s Coffee: Get a free brewed coffee, any size Saturday. No coupon is needed.

Sheetz: Get a free cold brew coffee Saturday when you order through the Sheetz app.

Stewart’s Shops: From noon to close Saturday, get a free hot, iced or cold brew coffee. All sizes and flavors are included.

On September 29th from noon to close, enjoy FREE coffee at any Stewart's Shops location! ☕ Hot coffee, iced coffee, cold brew -- ALL sizes, ALL flavors are included and free! ☕🎉 RT

RSVP here: https://t.co/wSOuf50RE7 #NationalCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/YVMLwQTCOD — Stewart's Shops (@StewartsShops) September 24, 2018

Taco Cabana: Get a free coffee with any purchase Saturday at participating locations when you tell the cashier code 225. One free cup per guest, per visit.

Wawa: Members of Wawa Rewards can get a free cup of coffee Saturday with a special one-day offer loaded to their accounts. Also, for a limited time, get any size coffee for $1, except at Florida locations.

More deals: Local coffee shops and smaller chains may also offers free cups or discounts Saturday. An easy way to find out is to check social media.

Deals and discounts

7-Eleven: Through Sunday, with the purchase of breakfast sandwich over $2, get a free coffee. New customers who download the 7-Eleven app and join the loyalty program will get 800 points, which can be redeemed for a free medium coffee.

Baskin-Robbins: Small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99 in September and October.

Biggby Coffee: All hot brewed coffee is half off from open to close Saturday at participating locations.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Members of Bruegger’s Inner Circle rewards program get a free medium coffee with any purchase through Saturday. Sign up at www.brueggers.com.

Caribou Coffee: With any food purchase Saturday, get a free cup of coffee at participating locations.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: At participating locations, get a free regular coffee with the purchase of a food or bakery item Saturday.

#NationalCoffeeDay is on its way, and we're celebrating all week long starting with a free Specialty Beverage with the purchase of Bright Future Blend Coffee or Tea. Available for The Coffee Bean Rewards members within the app. pic.twitter.com/pKR0uWMr7o — The Coffee Bean (@TheCoffeeBean) September 24, 2018

Corner Bakery Café: It’s a two-day deal at the fast-casual chain. All locations will offer a free any size hand-roasted coffee or cold brew (where available) with any purchase on Friday and Saturday.

Duck Donuts: Get a free small coffee with any purchase Saturday.

Dunkin’ Donuts: At participating restaurants nationwide, buy a hot coffee and get a second cup for free Saturday.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: With any food purchase Saturday, get a free cup of brewed coffee at participating locations. Many locations now serve Caribou Coffee.

Harry & David: All specialty coffees will be two for $24 at retail stores now through Oct. 25.

Mark your calendars! 🗓 Saturday 9/29 is National Coffee Day! ☕️

Buy one hot coffee, get one hot coffee free when you celebrate with Dunkin'! 🎉 Who will you be running with? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m5KaTi02XD — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 24, 2018

Godiva: At boutique stores, get 25 percent off a single bag of coffee, at outlet mall locations get a free 2-ounce coffee pouch when you buy a single coffee bag and online get 25 percent off a single bag Saturday. Each deal is limited to one per customer.

LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee: Buy a 16-ounce LaMar’s reusable travel mug for $1.19 Saturday and get it filled with coffee for free. The mugs will be available while supplies last.

Love’s Travel Stops: On Friday and Saturday, 24-ounce coffee and hot beverages will be on sale for $1. Plus, the company said in a news release that the sales will benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Marylou’s Coffee: Medium hot coffee will be 32 cents Saturday in honor of the company’s 32nd anniversary.

McCafé Frappé: McDonald's bottled McCafé Frappé drinks are sold in participating retailers nationwide and for National Coffee Day, three retailers are offering a deal. At Dollar General, get a digital coupon for a $1 off a bottle. At Kroger, the bottles will be on sale two for $3 and at Target the drinks will be on sale for $2 each.

McDonald's: While not a special specific for National Coffee Day, for a limited time get any size McCafé brewed coffee for $1 or a small McCafé espresso drink for $2. Both are part of the fast-food chain’s $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. Plus, with the McDonald’s app, purchase five McCafé drinks and get one free.

Nestle Toll House Café by Chip: Buy a 16-ounce Pumpkin Spice Latte Saturday and get a second free with code CoffeeDay18 at participating cafes.

#NationalCoffeeDay is THIS Saturday! To celebrate, we’re giving away a free @belVita breakfast biscuit with the purchase of any size coffee on Friday AND Saturday! No coupon required.



Which belVita biscuit is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/8PS4iZfSif — Speedway (@Speedway) September 28, 2018

Peet’s Coffee: The chain will have an in-store and online offer. Get 25 percent off one pound of beans and a free drip coffee or tea at participating Peet’s coffeebars.

Speedway: Get a free Belvita breakfast biscuit with the purchase of any size coffee on Friday and Saturday. No coupon required.

Sprinkles Cupcakes: Buy a cupcake Saturday and get a free can of High Brew Coffee.

White Castle: Get a free small coffee with any purchase and a coupon at www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.

Yesway: Get a free doughnut with a coffee purchase Saturday.

Coffee contests

Chameleon Cold-Brew: The coffee brand is having an Instagram contest Saturday where a month’s supply of cold-brew coffee and swag are up for grabs. Enter by following the Chameleon Instagram page and tagging a friend.

Eight O’Clock: The coffee brand is giving away free bags of coffee from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Saturday on its Facebook page. To enter, comment on the National Coffee Day Facebook post by sharing what variety you want to win. Twelve will win a coffee prize pack. Open to U.S. residents 18 and older.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM