HOUSTON — Poor little guy!

This little man was just trying to do his job and walk alongside the flower girl at the wedding, but much to his chagrin, she wasn't having it.

His expression says it all.

He's wearing an adorable heart-shaped sign around his neck that says, "Daddy here comes mommy."

At the beginning of the video, he's marching on down the aisle without much of a care, but when he's instructed to go back and walk with the flower girl, things took a turn.

He goes in to lock arms, but the little girl wasn't about to give up her arm!

