What does Belgium have to do to advance to World Cup knockout round?

While Canada is already eliminated, the three other World Cup teams in Group F still have a chance to advance to the next round, depending on what happens Thursday.

DOHA, Qatar — There should be some young faces on the field when the two veteran teams of Belgium and Croatia meet in a decisive Group F match on Thursday at the World Cup.

Croatia, which reached the World Cup final four years ago but lost to France, needs only a draw against Belgium to ensure its place in the round of 16. The Belgians and their aging “Golden Generation” likely need a victory, but a draw may be enough depending on the result in the other group game between Morocco and Canada.

The youngsters could make the difference.

Joško Gvardiol is a 20-year-old center back who joined the national team last year. Nicknamed “Little Pep” because of the similarities between his last name and that of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, the physical Gvardiol has already become a mainstay in the defense for Croatia.

“At the age of 20 he has demonstrated that he can play at a great level,” Croatia teammate Mateo Kovačić said. “He just needs to continue doing that.”

On the other side is 21-year-old midfielder Charles De Ketelaere. The baby-faced De Ketelaere, or “CDK” as he’s referred to, has only played off the bench so far at this tournament. But he has been impressive with Italian champion AC Milan this season, drawing comparisons to former club great Kaká for his dribbling ability and precise crosses in the playmaker position.

“Some of the young players that haven’t been in the game, they are growing behind the scenes. I can feel that they can be called on when needed,” Belgium coach Roberto Martínez said. “I thought the players that came on against Morocco, they did their jobs, they performed well.”

What does Morocco need to do to advance in the World Cup?

Morocco is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and coach Walid Regragui made it clear why the team is in such a position.

The players.

“There are other coaches that like to make you think that they’re magicians, they’re the ones, they’re puppeteers,” Regragui said through an interpreter on Wednesday. “The players are the ones that make the coach and not the other way around.”

Morocco would advance with a victory or a draw on Thursday against already-eliminated Canada and also could reach the round of 16 with a loss depending on the result of Belgium’s match with Croatia.

Regragui, who replaced Vahid Halilhodžić in August, said if his tactics hadn't worked against Belgium, “it was something that probably would have had plenty of Morocco after my skin.”

Canada has lost all five World Cup matches it has played in its history, failing to score in its only other appearance in 1986. After outplaying Belgium for most of their opener this year, but losing 1-0, they took an early lead against Croatia but lost 4-1.

World Cup Group F standings

Croatia can secure a round-of-16 spot with either a win or a draw, while Belgium needs to win to be sure of advancing.

Croatia and Morocco lead Group F with four points each, Belgium has three points and Canada has zero and is already eliminated.