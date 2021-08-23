Under Taliban control, women in Afghanistan fear what the future may look like.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Thousands are trying to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul.

Twenty-eight U.S. military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over 24 hours that ended early Monday morning, White House officials said.

Organizations that specialize in women's rights in Afghanistan are worried about the future of women in the country under Taliban leadership. The Taliban said they will honor women's rights within the norms of Islamic law. However, historically, the Taliban barred women from attending school, work, leaving the house, participating in politics or accessing healthcare.

Here are ways that you can help women in Afghanistan as they face uncertainty in the days to come under Taliban control.

Women for Women International is a non-profit organization that invests in women survivors of war and conflict, connecting them with each other, resources, and support to realize their own power. Since 2002, the Stronger Women, Stronger Nations program has reached more than 127,000 women in five provinces in Afghanistan. Contributions will directly help the organization reach as many women in Afghanistan as possible. There is also an open letter asking the Biden Administration to protect and support women in Afghanistan.

Women for Afghan Women provides community-based programs to thousands of women, children and families throughout Afghanistan. It's New York Community Center in Fresh Meadows, Queens, New York is a lifeline for local Afghan-Americans and Muslim-Americans, as well as other local immigrant and refugee communities. On their site there are ways to donate and help women who are trying to evacuate from Afghanistan.

Refugees in Afghanistan who have no way to escape are also taking shelter within the country. WorldHelp is working with national Afghan partners who are helping provide food and water.