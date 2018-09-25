WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee moved toward a vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court Friday morning with Republicans apparently united in support of him.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who had been undecided, has said he will support Kavanaugh despite Thursday's emotional hearing regarding accusations of sexual assault.

"Our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence," Flake said in a prepared statement. "That is what binds us to the rule of law."

After the Republican-led committee announced it would vote on Kavanaugh by 1:30 p.m., most of the panel's Democrats walked out in protest, including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

The showdown vote was pending less than a day after the panel heard emotional testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges the nominee pinned her to a bed and tried to remove her clothes at a party when they were both teens. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

If the committee approves the nomination, it would then go to the full Senate over the weekend, with a final up-or-down vote possible by Tuesday. Even if the committee rejects Kavanaugh or declines to offer any recommendation whatsoever, the full Senate will still debate the merits of having him on the nation's highest court.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) submitted a motion to the committee to subpoena Mark Judge, Kavanaugh's former classmate who Ford said was in the bedroom when she was assaulted at a gathering in the 1980s. The motion was swiftly defeated with the 11 committee Republicans voting against and 10 Democrats voting in favor.

Republicans left the U.S. Capitol Thursday evening in a state of uncertainty. GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both supporters of abortion rights, have remained noncommittal.

Democrats were furious that Republicans scheduled the vote so soon after the day-long hearing, at which both Ford and Kavanaugh said they were "100 percent" sure of their diametrically opposed stories. Senators pointed to people who were allegedly present at the party Ford has described, saying they have not had the chance to testify.

"We should hear what these witnesses have to say for themselves publicly before the Senate Judiciary Committee about what they remember of the Summer of 1982. In their own words," Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said on Twitter. "Right now we are missing this critical information."

Democrats also cited the lack of an investigation by the FBI as a reason to slow down the pace of the process. The American Bar Association added its voice Friday to those seeking an FBI probe, but the White House has not requested one.

Ford offered emotional and intimate testimony before the Judiciary Committee. She told senators she was "100 percent" confident Kavanaugh was "the boy who sexually assaulted me." She said the sounds of his laughter during the assault have haunted her for decades.

"They were having fun at my expense," she said. "I was underneath one of them while the two laughed."

In testimony that was both fiery and at times tearful, Kavanaugh said the sexual assault allegations had harmed his family and his name. He accused Democrats of orchestrating a "political hit" and repeatedly professed his innocence.

"You will not drive me out," he said.

Confirming Kavanaugh would be an important milestone for Republicans and the president, as it would tilt the balance of power on the high court to conservatives.

While Friday's vote is an important step in the process, it’s not final. There have been previous cases where a Supreme Court nominee has been brought to the full Senate for a vote even without committee approval.

If the committee approves Kavanaugh's nomination, or if the nomination is sent to the floor without a recommendation, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could make a motion on Saturday to end debate on the nomination. Under Senate rules, that means a final vote on could take place on Tuesday.

