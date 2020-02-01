BERLIN, Germany — Whether you love it, hate it or couldn’t care less, there is no denying the Volkswagen Beetle is an iconic piece of automotive history – but it does have a dark past.

The Volks Wagen – which means “people’s car” in German – was commissioned in 1933 by none other than Adolf Hitler.

VW Heritage explains the Nazi dictator wanted Ferdinand Porche to develop a car most people in the Third Reich could afford. The result was a small, curvy four-seater coupe that easily cruised down the Autobahn at 60 miles per hour.

FILE - In this May 26, 1938 file photo, German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler speaks at the opening ceremony of the Volkswagen car factory in Fallersleben, Lower Saxony, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938. (AP Photo, File)

Fast-forward to the 1960s, and the Beetle was everywhere. In the United States, it became popular with everyone from free-wheeling hippies to thrifty entrepreneurs. The iconic car was even humanized in the movie The Love Bug.

Then, the joy ride came to an end.

Germany pulled the plug on production in the late 1970s, and the Beetle became a collector’s item. It inspired nostalgia for the Baby Boomers, who used to treat them like clown cars and entertained their kids on road trips.

Who remembers playing ‘punch buggy’ in the back seat?

But, the global love affair with the Beetle was far from over. The car became a bit of a Hollywood go-to. Kevin Bacon famously drove one in Footloose, and Adam Sandler was hit by one in Happy Gilmore.

And who can forget Herbie: Fully Loaded?

Anyway, Volkswagen took notice, and in 1998, the Beetle came back.

It was completely redesigned as a retro-styled throwback with all the amenities and safety features of a modern car. They were all made in Puebla, Mexico. Sales were never stellar, but they were steady. Forbes reports Volkswagen sold 43,000 Beetles in 2013.

By 2017, however, only 15,000 were driven off dealership lots, and in 2018, the company announced it would once again squash the bug.

Volkswagen said it plans to focus on mass-producing electric cars.

CNBC reported it’s part of the company’s overall mission to move toward zero emission vehicles.

The farewell video, titled The Last Mile, aired as a commercial during the Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. It features a cover of the Beetles’ “Let it be” (of course) and includes cartoon cameos from Kevin Bacon and Andy Warhol.

But, don’t put your paisley dreams in park just yet. History has proven the Beetle can never be counted out for good.

In fact, according to Road and Track, Volkswagen Group of America head Hinrich Woebcken said in a statement – “there are no immediate plans to replace it…I would also say, ‘never say never.’”

You can watch the farewell video here:

