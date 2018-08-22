The U.S. State Department has updated the ongoing advisory for U.S. citizens traveling in Mexico.

Since earlier this year, Americans have been advised to "exercise increased caution" while traveling throughout Mexico due to crime.

The government updated the level 2 travel advisory Wednesday, which warns that violent crime, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery, is "widespread" throughout Mexico.

The latest update is related to the area of Ciudad Juarez, just south of El Paso, Texas.

On July 13, U.S. government personnel were told to avoid traveling to downtown Ciudad Juarez due an increase in shootings in that area during the daytime.

The restriction was set to be re-evaluated after 30 days, but will now be in place until further notice because the higher rate of homicides during daytime hours haven't decreased, according to a security alert from the U.S. Consulate General Ciudad Juarez.

A State Department spokesperson says they recommend U.S. citizens take this restriction into account when planning travel to Ciudad Juarez.

Meanwhile, this week authorities found eight bodies throughout the resort city of Cancun, according to the Associated Press. None of the killings occurred in the city's beach-side hotel zone.

Cancun is in Quintana Roo state, one of the area's where the state department advises Americans to use increased caution. However, the government has not gone as far as telling people to reconsider traveling there.

In January, the State Department issued a strict "do not travel" advisory for Colima state, Guerrero state, Michoacán state, Sinaloa state and Tamaulipas state.

The State Department offered the following tips for traveling in other parts of Mexico:

- Use toll roads when possible and avoid driving at night.

- Exercise increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs, and casinos.

- Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.

- Be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs.

- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

- Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

- Review the Crime and Safety Reports for Mexico.

- U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

