Report: UPS, FedEx shoot down idea of delivering mail-in ballots

Can UPS and FedEx handle delivering millions of mail-in ballots, as some have floated? In addition to legal hurdles, there are logistical ones.

FedEx and UPS have reportedly shot down calls that they should deliver mail-in ballots this November amid growing concerns the U.S. Postal Service won't be able to handle it. USPS is warning all states of delays that could lead to millions of Americans not having their vote counted.

Radio host and author David Rothkopf floated the idea on Twitter that UPS and FedEx had an opportunity to step in.

"Just offer to deliver any election ballot for free...or honor the postage on it...and get it there by Election Day. You'll overnight become the most beloved and respected organization in America. Go on...it's the right thing to do," Rothkopf tweeted.

So...UPS...Fedex...big opportunity here. Just offer to deliver any election ballot for free...or honor the postage on it...and get it there by Election Day. You'll overnight become the most beloved and respected organization in America. Go on...it's the right thing to do. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 14, 2020

The companies quickly shot down the idea to Reuters, citing various laws and regulations when it comes to handling mail or absentee ballots.

Some states have a postmark deadline for mailed-in ballots to be eligible. UPS said only the Postal Service can provide the appropriate postmark.

"Therefore UPS, FedEx and other private parties cannot technically be involved in shipping ballots,” UPS told Reuters.

FedEx urged its customers to closely review state guidelines on absentee voting, according to Reuters.

The Reuters report also notes that USPS visits every mailbox six days a week, whereas UPS and FedEx only visit residences when there is a delivery or pre-arranged pick-up. And some laws may prohibit private companies from handling mail-in or absentee ballots altogether.

Also, UPS and FedEx would likely charge much more than the 55-cent stamp needed to mail a ballot via the Postal Service.

The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised.

While some states with permissive vote-by- mail laws were given a less stringent warning, the majority with more restrictive requirements that limit when a ballot must be cast were given a more dire warning.