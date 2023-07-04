University of Oklahoma issues all clear after shots fired report

The university initially sent a tweet warning of an active shooter on campus.

NORMAN, Okla — University of Oklahoma police on Friday night said there was no threat to campus after people on campus were earlier told to shelter in place.

Campus police received a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the South Oval area. Police issued the all clear shortly before 11 p.m.

"After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled," the university tweeted.

Police did not confirm whether any shots were fired or where the report of shots fired came from. No injuries were reported.

The university initially tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” However, in later tweets the university only said police were investigating "possible shots fired."

