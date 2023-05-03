Ukrainian refugee gives midcoast Mainers a taste of her home country

Daria Veligura left Ukraine before Russia's invasion last year. On Sunday, she hosted a Ukriane culture day at the Penobscot Bay Language School.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A Ukrainian refugee held a Ukraine culture day at the Penobscot Bay Language School, giving midcoast Mainers a taste of what Ukraine is like.

Daria Veligura and her two young sons left their home near Kiev just ten days before Russia invaded the country last year.

"[Russia] want[s] to destroy our culture," Veligura said.

However, after moving to Maine in April 2022, she's focusing on how to keep her culture alive in her heart and sharing it with something that can unite people from all walks of life: food.

"When people immigrate from other countries, people can forget about language, habits, but not food," she said. "In the plate of my food, you can see the Ukrainian flag."

The Penobscot Bay Language School has helped Veligura and her sons resettle in Maine, and the school has given her a new community, one that reminds her of Ukraine.

On Sunday afternoon, Veligura and other Ukrainian women served up dishes like Borsch and dumplings which brought lots of midcoast Mainers to the school.

"However they got here, whenever they got here, we're really happy to have them at Penobscot Bay Language School," the school's Executive Director, Jared McCannell, said.

The school helped Veligura's family and other Ukrainian refugees relocate to Maine. McCannell said the school not only teaches different languages, but it also celebrates different cultures.

According to the United Nations, more than 8 million Ukrainians, nearly 20% of the country's population, found refuge in the United States and Europe since the war in Ukraine began.

Veligura's husband is still in Ukraine. Her village, known as Moschyn, near Ukraine's capital Kiev, was the first village destroyed in the invasion.

In a fight where Russia is trying to "destroy" her culture, Veligura is focused on the opposite.