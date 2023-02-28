'They're losing hope': Turner family continues to advocate for Ukrainian orphans

Chelsea and Andrew Davies have hosted Ukrainian orphans during summers and school breaks and were hoping to adopt before the war began.

Example video title will go here for this video

TURNER, Maine — A family in Turner has been working for the past year to bring three Ukrainian orphans here to Maine.

Chelsea and Andrew Davies have hosted these boys for summers and winter breaks through an exchange program and had hopes of adopting the twin boys they hosted and their older brother before the war began.

Since then, they have been advocating for their boys and all the orphans in Ukraine while trying to also safely bring the boys back to Maine.

Now more than a year later, the oldest boy is at risk of aging out of his school program and potentially having to join the war. And all three boys are still living in a war zone and hiding when the sirens go off at least once a day.

Chelsea Davies said they get to talk to the boys most days, but they are losing hope.

"It's just been a really, really long year," she said. "One of our 13-year-old boys says things like, 'I just can't keep living like this,' [and] 'I want to be with my family,' [and] 'This year has been really hard for my soul.' Just hearing that from a 13-year-old is just-- It's heartbreaking," she said.

While it's been a tough year, she added that she has no plans of giving up.

"The kids are still there. They're still suffering. They're still displaced. They're losing hope," she said. "We're still fighting for them every day. We love these boys. They're our kids, so we have to keep fighting."