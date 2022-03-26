Smitty's Cinema movie theater chain hosts fundraiser for Ukraine

Several Smitty's Cinema locations will be showing the 2014 film "The Guide" to raise money for the Ukraine Relief Fund.

SANFORD, Maine — Smitty's Cinema locations in Maine and New Hampshire will be playing the 2014 Ukrainian film "The Guide," starting March 26. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Ukraine Relief Fund.

Smitty's Cinema describes this two-hour movie as a "film about the Russian atrocities committed on Ukrainians in the 1930s that are very similar to what is going on today."

The film follows an American boy, Peter, and a blind minstrel, Ivan, who were "thrown together by fate" during mid-1930s Soviet Ukraine.

"The Guide" was submitted for an Academy Award consideration for Best Foreign Film. It is subtitled. Locations and showtimes are listed below:

March 26

Sanford: 11:20 a.m.

Tilton: 6:45 p.m.

Windham: 7:00 p.m.

March 27

Sanford: 6:15 p.m.

Tilton: 6:45 p.m.

Windham: 7:00p.m.

March 28

Sanford: 6:15 p.m.

Tilton: 6:30 p.m.

March 29

Sanford: 6:15 p.m.

March 30

Sanford: 6:15 p.m.

Tilton: 6:30 p.m.

March 31