Sens. Collins, King call for more aid to Ukraine one year after Russian invasion

Both of Maine's senators have visited the country and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — One year after Russia invaded Ukraine, Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King are calling for continued support to the country.

So far, the U.S. has committed more than $113 billion dollars to Ukraine since the conflict began.

Sen. Collins, R-Maine, who has backed several bipartisan efforts to provide aid, last visited Ukraine in May 2022 and met for two hours with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I personally think that President Zelenskyy is the most inspiring leader on the world stage today," Collins told NEWS CENTER Maine ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion.

Collins proudly celebrated being sanctioned by Russia in June following her visit.

Now in the face of an anticipated renewed Russian offensive this spring, Collins said she remains confident in Zelenskyy's leadership.

"The way that he has unified his country, including the previously pro-Russian parts of the country, and has mobilized his countrymen and women to repel the brutal war crimes being committed by the Russians, is truly extraordinary," Collins said.

Sen. King, I-Maine, visited the country and met with Zelenskyy last month.

He also attended the Munich Security Conference in Germany a week ago, where he urged world leaders to act quickly to get military supplies to Ukraine forces.

King has called the "unprovoked invasion" by Russian President Vladimir Putin a "failed attempt" to rebuild the Soviet Union and divide the West.

This week he told NEWS CENTER Maine he has strong faith, not just in Zelenskky, but in the Ukrainian people fighting for their country.

"I have no doubt of their will to carry this fight on," King said. "The only question is whether they're going to have the wherewithal to do so. If they can do that, then I don't see a path for the Russians to be successful. Now, this is a dangerous moment because ironically the more successful Ukraine becomes, the more dangerous Putin becomes."

King's comments come just days after President Joe Biden made a historic secret visit to the war-torn country.

King said he believes it sent a powerful message to Americans and the world.

"It may well be a turning point in the war," King said. "It certainly demonstrated to the Russians that there is not going to be a division in the West and in America over this, and the Ukrainians certainly don't seem to have lost their will to fight."

While some Republicans have signaled they will not support additional financial aid to Ukraine, King, an independent, said ongoing aid from the U.S. is critical to our national security and should not be seen as "charity."

Both King and Collins vowed to continue to back efforts to support Ukrainians for as long as it takes to protect their sovereignty.

"It's because they have this tremendous will to fight for their country," Collins said. "That was not predicted. I remember reading lots of public analysis that predicted Kyiv would fall in 10 days time, and here we are a year later."