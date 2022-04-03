'Take this guy out': SC senator says it's the 'only way' to stop Russia

"The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out," Graham tweeted, referring to Putin.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, took to Twitter calling for the Russian people to "take out" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Graham went on to say, "you would be doing your country - and the world - a great service."

This comes after Graham started pushing for Putin to be held accountable. He's introduced a senate resolution that supports the Ukrainian government in calling Putin a war criminal.

“Dictators like Putin care only about themselves and their cronies,” Graham said. “This resolution supports Ukraine’s war crimes complaint to the International Criminal Court and is a chance to change behavior to stop Putin’s madness. The resolution supports the investigation of Putin as a war criminal and urges the ICC and ICJ to expand their investigation to include Russian military commanders carrying out the war crimes.”

In condemning the Russian president, Graham said it was a mistake for former President Donald Trump to call Putin a "genius."

