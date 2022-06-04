Hampden Academy hosts concert to benefit war victims in Ukraine

Hampden Academy and Nokomis High School come together to perform a concert to benefit Ukraine.

HAMPDEN, Maine — Hampden Academy, along with Nokomis High School, in Newport, have come together to perform a concert to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine.

A band concert for Ukraine will be held on Thursday and is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Hampden Academy.

Donations for the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be collected at the door.

"We have an individual who lives in the community. Her name is Sasha, and she is from Russia. But she has relatives in Ukraine, and we are taking her as a way to get money to her relatives in Ukraine, who therefore from there will spread it out to their friends and neighbors who are in need of various things." Patrick Michaud said.

Michaud is the director of bands at Hampden Academy, and this concert will be his last before retirement.

"We are playing three different songs, all of which he has connected the theme to something about the war that is going on. The first one we have [is] 'Fate of the Gods.' It's about a war in [and] of itself. And then 'Seal Lullaby,' which is a really emotional song. And then the last one is 'Stars and Stripes,'" trumpeter Will Airey said.

"It's just a way to celebrate our freedom and just not to, hopefully, take it for granted," Michaud said.

The band met for one last time the day before the concert for dress rehearsal. Students said they've been thinking about those in Ukraine as they play.

"I have family from Ukraine, so I know that it is important to them that we are doing this." percussionist Talis Dupuis said.

"You just have to feel how grateful you are here. You just have to think [about] what they are going through. That's why we are raising awareness through music. Music brings people together," clarinetist Gavin Nash said.