Falmouth resident collecting donations to support Ukrainians

Holly Maniatty is collecting triage medical supplies and baby formula that will be shipped to the Polish border to help civilians fleeing violence in Ukraine

FALMOUTH, Maine — Across the world, people are looking for ways to support the people of Ukraine as Russia continues its violent invasion of the country. Here in Maine, many residents, like Holly Maniatty of Falmouth, are looking to help.

"Maine is full of good people. We can do something," Maniatty said.

Maniatty said she's been looking for ways to support those fleeing violence in Ukraine. After contacting the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States, Maniatty said she's now looking to collect donations to help those who are most vulnerable. The items will then be sent to the embassy, which will ship them to aid stations near the Ukraine and Poland border.

"The items that were most important for triage aid. So if a civilian is shot, injured, or there's some sort of blast, these are the things that they're running out of so very quickly," Maniatty added.

Maniatty is collecting the following items:

- Gauze

- Anti-Biotic Ointment

- Medical Tape

- Rubbing Alcohol Pads (prep pads)

- Unscented Tampons

- Baby wipes,

- Powdered Baby Formula

According to Maniatty, these will be delivered by the embassy to medical aid stations for civilians.

"There are mothers that left everything, and there are children that left everything. And that's kind of who we are. And that we don't turn our back on somebody that needs help," she said.

Donations can be dropped off at locations in Falmouth including Crossfit Dirigo, Lyman Moore Middle School (lobby), Foreside House of Pizza, and the Falmouth EMS/Fire station. She has also created an Amazon registry with the items she is collecting.

Maniatty added she is not accepting any monetary donations at this time and will be paying for the shipping to the embassy herself.

"I just think it's the fiber of who we are. We are neighbors that help neighbors. And because those people happen to be across the ocean that are innocent doesn't make them any less neighbors," she said.