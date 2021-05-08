Reports: Woman, toddler shot in NYC Times Square

WASHINGTON — A woman and a toddler were shot in New York City's Time Square on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
ABC7 News said the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. ET near West 44th St. and 7th Ave. in the tourist section.
Both victims were transported to the Bellevue Hospital. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, according to NBC New York, and both are expected to survive the incident.
Individuals in the area were advised to expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of officials on the scene.
Reports claim that the suspect fled the area and the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story.