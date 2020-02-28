LOS ANGELES — NBC is giving three-year renewals to its drama series from veteran producer Dick Wolf, including the perennial “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

The pickups for “Law & Order: SVU” and Wolf’s three Chicago-set dramas were announced on Thursday. They're part of his new five-year deal to keep his production company at Universal Television, his studio home for 36 years.

Mariska Hargitay, left, and Dick Wolf, attend the PaleyFest New York "Law & Order: SVU" panel discussion during The William S. Paley Television Festival at The Paley Center for Media on Monday, Oct. 13, 2014, In New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Andy Kropa /Invision/AP

“Law & Order: SVU," starring Mariska Hargitay, is in its 21st season. It holds the record for TV's longest-running, live-action prime-time series.

The other renewed series, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” are relative kids, ranging from five to eight seasons so far.

RELATED: 'Proud Family' revival coming to Disney+ with original cast

RELATED: 'Law & Order: SVU' renewed for history-making 21st season

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2017 file photo shows Dick Wolf at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards 27th Anniversary Gala in New York. NBC has given three-season pickups to Wolf's “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.," “Chicago Med” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP