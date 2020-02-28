LOS ANGELES — NBC is giving three-year renewals to its drama series from veteran producer Dick Wolf, including the perennial “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
The pickups for “Law & Order: SVU” and Wolf’s three Chicago-set dramas were announced on Thursday. They're part of his new five-year deal to keep his production company at Universal Television, his studio home for 36 years.
“Law & Order: SVU," starring Mariska Hargitay, is in its 21st season. It holds the record for TV's longest-running, live-action prime-time series.
The other renewed series, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” are relative kids, ranging from five to eight seasons so far.
RELATED: 'Proud Family' revival coming to Disney+ with original cast
RELATED: 'Law & Order: SVU' renewed for history-making 21st season