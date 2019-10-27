WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is teasing a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!"

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a "major statement" at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.

RELATED: North Korea says it's running out of patience with US over nuclear diplomacy

RELATED: Political controversy swirls around criminal justice forum

The president's tweet moved after 8 p.m. and left his Twitter followers — his page says more than 66 million — to speculate about what that announcement might entail.

President Donald Trump at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP

RELATED: Ex-Trump aide wants judge to decide on impeachment testimony

RELATED: José Andrés, a staunch Trump critic, will throw the first pitch at Game 5, with Trump in attendance