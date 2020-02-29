WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump addressed the nation Saturday regarding the coronavirus threat.

Trump's appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus.

Officials in Washington state say a person has died of COVID-19, the first such death in the United States. The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family and is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

President Donald Trump addressed the death in Saturday's press conference saying of the patient that she was, "a wonderful woman, a medically high risk patient in her 50s."

President Trump said, "today the White House coronavirus taskforce" met for two hours and both Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump himself were at that meeting.

Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus from the White House earlier this week.

It can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The outbreak began in China but has infected tens of thousands of people in more than three dozen countries, with the vast majority in mainland China.