A selfie taken at President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach country club shows the president with the founder of the day spa where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted for allegedly buying sex services, first reported by the Miami Herald.

The photo was taken by 45-year-old Li Yang, the Herald reported, who started a chain of day spas in South Florida.

A mere weeks after the selfie was posted, Kraft was faced charged of soliciting a prostitute after he was twice videotaped in a sex act at the shopping-center massage parlor in Florida.

The 77-year-old Kraft denied any wrongdoing. The case comes amid a crackdown on sex trafficking from Palm beach to Orlando in which police planted cameras in massage parlors.

According to the Miami Herald, Yang claims that she had long since sold the day spa where Kraft was videotaped the morning of Jan. 20th.

The owner of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, 58-year-old Hua Zhang, was arrested on 29 prostitution and related charges. Police in her arrest report said they watched video of her employees performing various sex acts with two dozen customers. Her attorney, Gennaro Cariglio Jr., had no comment.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl this month over the Los Angeles Rams for their sixth NFL championship in the past 18 seasons, making them the most successful team in pro sports during that span. Before the Super Bowl, several retired NFL players appeared in a public service announcement decrying sexual exploitation and human trafficking in Atlanta, the host city.

Kraft lives in Massachusetts and has a home in the Palm Beach area. Though he is a Democrat, he is friendly with President Donald Trump and a frequent guest at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.