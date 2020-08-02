WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has ousted Gordon Sondland, his ambassador to the European Union, who delivered damaging testimony during the impeachment inquiry.

Sondland says in a statement that Trump intends to recall him effectively immediately.

The action comes just hours after Alexander Vindman, the and national security aide who played a central role in the impeachment case, was escorted out of the White House complex Friday.

Trump made the moves just two days after his acquittal by the Senate.

