President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is using a counter-impeachment message in its get-out-the vote efforts in places like Nevada.

The Trump campaign is imploring people to help them with protests, letters to the editor, phone calls, social media posts and on-the-ground door knocking as the Trump campaign has been spreading the message that the impeachment inquiry is a "witch hunt" and "baseless accusation."

In Nevada, it also hopes to use that message to target Democratic members of the U.S. House.

In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, photo Chris Haskins, a regional field director for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, leads a "Stop the Madness" training in Las Vegas. At a suburban Las Vegas library on a Saturday morning, a small group of Donald Trump supporters filed into an empty meeting room, where they quietly sat at tables watching a slideshow as the president's re-election campaign asked for their help to push back against the House impeachment investigation. (AP Photo/Michelle L. Price)

AP

The Nevada Democratic Party said the tactic will fall short and pointed to Republican setbacks in elections this week.