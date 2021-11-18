Toyota recalls 238,000 Camrys to fix power brake-assist problems

The recall covers certain Toyota midsize sedans from the 2018 and 2019 model years.

DETROIT — Toyota is recalling more than 238,000 Camry sedans mainly in North America because they can suddenly lose the power assist in the brake system.

Toyota said Wednesday in a statement that some brake system components can wear prematurely. If the power brakes fail, the brakes would still work without the power assist. The company added that a sudden loss of power braking assist while driving could increase the risk of a crash.

Toyota dealers will inspect a vacuum pump and repair or replace it. Owners will be notified by mid-January.