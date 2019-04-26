Behr Paint is offering up a summer job to travel North America to seek out inspiration for new paint colors.

The company said its first Behr Color Explorer will scour the United States and Canada "to source inspiration from colorful destinations, wild and whimsical adventures and bold events" which they will use to create and name new paint colors.

The job pays $10,000, but Behr says it will also cover flights, lodging and experiences for the lucky color ambassador. The Color Explorer will be expected to blog and take detailed field notes and photos.

"Bright and vibrant" applicants have until May 15 to tell Behr in 150 words or less what color inspires them most and why. Applications can be submitted at this link. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, live in the U.S. or Canada and have a valid passport.

Some of the experiences offered include kayaking on Lake Louise in Banff, people-watching at a music festival and taking in the colorful buildings on Rainbow Row in Charleston, S.C.

