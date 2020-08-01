The Oscars will once again go without a host.

The Academy announced the decision Wednesday after ABC Entertainment head Karey Burke's executive session at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

“We expect that we’re going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again,” Burke said at the TCA press tour.

2019 was the first time the Oscars went hostless since 1989. Comedian Kevin Hart was announced as the show's host but backed out two days later after several homophobic tweets he posted resurfaced.

The ceremony ended up drawing just under 30 million viewers and earned a slight rise in ratings from its 2018 show.

In contrast, the hostless 1989 show was disastrous.

The show started with an 11 minute opening number by Rob Lowe and an actress playing Snow White. The awkward sketch was so bad that 17 Hollywood figures wrote a letter to the Academy condemning the performance.

“The 61st Academy Awards show was an embarrassment to both the Academy and the entire motion picture industry,” the letter stated. “It is neither fitting nor acceptable that the best work in motion pictures be acknowledged in such a demeaning fashion. We urge the president and governors of the Academy to ensure that future award presentations reflect the same standard of excellence as that set by the films and filmmakers they honor.”

To add insult to injury, Disney then sued the Academy for their unauthorized use of the Snow White character.

Ultimately, the 61st Annual Academy Awards in 1989 did well with its ratings, despite the harsh critique of its opening number.

Voting for the 2020 Oscars concluded Tuesday. Nominations will be announced Jan. 13. The 92nd Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. EST.