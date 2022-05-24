Governor: 14 children, 1 teacher killed in elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Texas Gov. Abbott said the shooter, an 18-year-old man, is dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Fifteen people are dead – a teacher and 14 students – after an active shooter situation was reported at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a press conference.

Abbott said the shooter, who he identified as an 18-year-old man from Uvalde named Salvador Ramos, is dead. Earlier in the day, the Uvalde Police Department said the suspect was in custody.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 people, students, and killed a teacher," Abbott said. "It is believed that responding officers killed him." He added that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

Abbott said the man walked into Robb Elementary School, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, and opened fire. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.

Abbott said details were still being confirmed, but the shooter may have had a handgun and a rifle.

In a late afternoon press conference, Uvalde police confirmed the shooter's death and said investigators believe he acted alone. Families of the victims were being notified. The number of injuries was unclear early Tuesday evening.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students. It's part of the tight-knit community of Uvalde County, where about 25,000 people live.

"All these families are at a loss for everything that’s happened, this is a small town, a small community," the grandmother of a fifth-grade boy who was shot in the leg but survived told KENS 5. She said the boy was scared but doing fine.

"He just says he remembers it sounded like fireworks going off," she said.

It was unclear how many people, in addition to the 15 killed, were injured in the shooting.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital had said in an earlier Facebook post that it received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment. Two were transferred to San Antonio, with another awaiting transfer. At the time, it added that two people who arrived at the hospital were dead.

At least two victims, a 66-year-old adult and a child, also were taken to a San Antonio hospital, KENS confirmed. University Health officials said the 66-year-old woman is in critical condition. The child's condition is unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. As of Tuesday afternoon, the school had a heavy law enforcement presence including police and FBI agents.

The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden, who is returning from a multi-day trip in Asia, has been briefed. He will deliver remarks on the shooting at 8:15 p.m. EDT.

Biden ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings until sunset on Saturday.