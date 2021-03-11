Heroic teacher saves student from choking

As soon as teacher JaNiece Jenkins noticed something was wrong, she jumped right into action.

WASHINGTON — Demonstrating the Heimlich maneuver wasn't on teacher JaNiece Jenkins' lesson plan for Tuesday. But when one of her students started choking, her quick thinking saved his life.

In a video captured by the surveillance footage at East Orange Community Charter School in East Orange, N.J., one of Jenkins' 9-year-old students is seen struggling to open a water bottle, eventually trying to twist off the lid with his teeth. As the third grader squeezes the bottle and tilts his head back, the pressure finally squeezes the cap off, lodging the cap in his throat.

Panicked, the student runs over to a sink trying to cough out the lid only to realize it's not coming out. He then walks over to Jenkins' desk where he points at his throat signaling for help.

Without hesitation, Jenkins gets up and springs into action. After giving him a few good squeezes using the Heimlich maneuver, the boy manages to cough up the lid.

A fast-acting teacher in East Orange, New Jersey, performed the Heimlich maneuver to save a third-grader who was choking on a bottle cap last Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/zknQD4bt6y — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2022

The video has since gone viral, with social media praising Jenkins' quick thinking. On Twitter, Rep. Donald Payne Jr. called Jenkins a "community hero."

I want to praise JaNiece Jenkins, a teacher at East Orange Community Charter School! When a student began to choke, she performed the Heimlich maneuver immediately and saved the student's life. Jenkins is a true community hero! https://t.co/oatVbVWg2e pic.twitter.com/MtUEQHP4JO — Rep. Donald Payne Jr (@RepDonaldPayne) April 11, 2022