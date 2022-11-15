Ticketmaster 'urgently working to resolve' issues during Taylor Swift presale

Fans flooded Twitter, sharing screenshots of error messages and asking Ticketmaster for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

Ticketmaster says it's "urgently working to resolve" technical issues as Taylor Swift fans flood the site trying to get tickets for the singer's first tour in years.

With "overwhelming" demand expected, the presale was part of Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Fans interested in the presale had to sign up days in advance for a chance at a code allowing them to buy tickets.

The Verified Fan presale started at 10 a.m. local time, and issues seemed to pop up immediately for many on the East Coast and then those in the Central Time Zone. Fans flooded Twitter, sharing screenshots of error messages and asking the ticket-buying platform for help. "Ticketmaster" was among the top of Twitter's trending list Tuesday morning, and reports that the site was having issues spiked on DownDetector.

Anddddd there goes Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/zzXvEbsIAM — Alexandra Simon (@AlexandraLSimon) November 15, 2022

"We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve," Ticketmaster's support account posted. Earlier, it encouraged fans to login and access the presale queue "through the link you received via text" instead of the site's homepage.

If you received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, please login and access the queue through the link you received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience. — Ticketmaster Fan Support (@TMFanSupport) November 15, 2022

As high demand and site issues continued, some fans found themselves in a "paused" digital queue of more than 2,000 people.

"The queue has been temporarily paused," an error message read. "Sorry for the inconvenience. It should be back up and running shortly. To keep your place in line, please don't refresh or close your browser."

The issues weren't universal, though — some fans posted that they were able to buy tickets in the presale. Tuesday morning also isn't the last chance to get tickets; a presale for Capital One cardholders starts at 2 p.m. venue time and general sales start Nov. 18.