Taylor Swift brought her new music video to life when she opened the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with a colorful, eye-popping performance of her song "ME!"

Swift was backed by dancers wearing bright, pastel colors and her featured guest — Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco — descended from the ceiling holding an umbrella Wednesday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A marching band kicked off Swift's performance — like most of the world, maybe Swift was inspired by Beyonce's new Coachella film? Dancers also spun in the air holding umbrellas.

Swift is the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Awards with 23 wins. She is nominated for two awards at the show airing live on NBC — top female artist and top touring artist.

Cardi B, though, is the leading nominee with 21. Drake and Post Malone are close behind with 17 nominations each. All three acts will compete for the night's biggest prize — top artist — along with Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, who scored 12 nominations.

Brendon Urie, left, and Taylor Swift perform "Me!" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kelly Clarkson is hosting the show for a second time — and sang a medley of hits following Swift's performance, from Cardi B's "I Like It" to "Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai, who won the first award of the night, top R&B artist.

Clarkson will also perform later in the show. Other performers include Madonna with Maluma, BTS with Halsey, Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Tori Kelly, Panic! at the Disco, Lauren Daigle, Ciara and Mariah Carey, who will receive the Icon Award. Grande will perform via satellite from her tour.

Cardi B's 21 nominations include top female artist and top Billboard 200 album for her Grammy-winning release, "Invasion of Privacy." With her No. 1 hits — "I Like It" featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny and "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5 — she is nominated twice in categories like top Hot 100 song, top selling song and top collaboration.

Rap music, which dominated the charts and streaming services last year, owned the top Billboard album category. Along with Cardi B, the nominees include Drake's "Scorpion," Scott's "ASTROWORLD," the late XXXTentacion's "?'' and Malone's "beerbongs & bentleys."

For top Hot 100 song, rap shined again with nominees like Cardi B's "I Like It," Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams," Scott's "SICKO MODE" and Malone's "Better Now." Maroon 5 and Cardi B's "Girls Like You" is also up for the prize.

XXXTentacion, who was fatally shot last June, earned 10 nominations, including bids for top male artist, top R&B artist and top rap album. Last year, he posthumously won honors at the American Music Awards and the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The late Aretha Franklin also earned a nomination. The Queen of Soul, who died last August, is up for top gospel album with "Gospel Greats." Queen — whose music hit a new peak late last year with the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody" — received nominations for top rock artist and top soundtrack.

Presenters at the show include Jennifer Hudson, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley of "This Is Us," David Guetta, Eva Longoria, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown and Terry Crews.

Nominees and winners for the Billboard Awards are based on album and song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2018, through March 7, 2019.