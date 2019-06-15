A major outage is affecting Target stores nationwide. Shoppers began posting on social media Saturday afternoon after a register outage left patrons waiting in long lines at checkout.

A Target employee at an Austin, TX store told shoppers walking into the store that registers were down nationwide. She said that the store was still able to honor online sales and returns, but could not sell any items in-store.

"We're working very hard. We appreciate your patience," she said.

Target tweeted Saturday afternoon acknowledging the outage and alerting customers that they were troubleshooting the issue.