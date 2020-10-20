Target giving $200 bonus to hundreds of thousands of workers

Even seasonal workers will pick up the bonus as the retailer navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

Target announced Monday that more than 350,000 eligible hourly "frontline team members" who work in stores and distribution centers would be receiving a $200 bonus ahead of the holiday season.

The retailer said eligible seasonal hires will receive the bonus as well as eligible hourly employees who work as support staff for Target's guest and team member contact centers.

Target's chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer said in a statement, "Target's success this year is a direct result of our team members turning our purpose into action and meeting our guests' changing needs day after day."

Since April, Target has offered four bonuses to eligible employees that range from $200 to at least $1,500, the retailer said. Different bonuses went to different tiers of employees with the company, and not all employees received the same or similar bonuses announced out of the four.

The retailer said that it has also permanently raised its minimum starting wage to $15 per hour.

Other retailers have been making changes during the pandemic to ramp up staffing and offer retention bonuses in preparation for months of continued challenges.