Suspicious packages were sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and CNN's Manhattan offices, as law enforcement officials on Wednesday monitored other locations for potential threats.

The Secret Service said packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by law enforcement officials.

Also Wednesday, a police bomb squad was sent to CNN’s offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. NYPD issued a shelter-in-place alert shortly after 11 a.m., telling people along the closed area of W. 58th Street to remain inside.

By 12:12 p.m., the police department sent a broadcast alert that said the suspicious device had been safely removed from the Time Warner Center, which houses CNN’s New York City bureau.

According to CNN, the package was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan. Brennan often contributes to CNN but doesn't work for the company. He also is a contributor to MSNBC.

Local media reported Wednesday that a suspicious package was sent to Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The Sunrise Police Department said it was investigating a package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, which is where one of Wasserman Schultz's offices is located.

The package was addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder, according to multiple media reports. CNN reported that the package was sent to Wasserman Schultz because it had the wrong address for Holder, and Wasserman Schultz's office was on the return label.

Wasserman Schultz serves Florida's 23rd congressional district. She is the former Chairwoman for the Democratic National Committee.

In California, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that their offices, along with other businesses, were evacuated after a "stack of suspicious looking packages" were spotted in front of the building. Police issued an all clear after determining that the packages contained "everyday items," including children's books and a football.

There were initial reports of a package sent to the White House, but the Secret Service confirmed in a tweet that it had not intercepted a third package addressed to the White House.

A U.S. official reportedly told The Associated Press that investigators believe the explosive sent to Clinton is linked to one found Monday at the Bedford, New York, home of liberal billionaire George Soros. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, according to the AP.

The Secret Service said it has launched a criminal investigation into the incidents.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

Nick Merrill, a spokesman for Hillary Clinton, tweeted Wednesday morning that no suspicious package made it to her home. Clinton was campaigning for Democrats in Florida and wasn’t at the family’s suburban New York residence when a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service.

A mailbox stands in front of the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A New York City police officer was stationed outside the Manhattan building the houses George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, but there was no evacuation there Wednesday morning.

The White House on Wednesday condemned the attempted attacks.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

The packages come just weeks after suspicious envelopes were sent to President Donald Trump and top military leaders, some of which contained the natural ingredients used to make the deadly poison ricin. Federal authorities arrested a U.S. Navy veteran in Utah.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

