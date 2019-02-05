Starbucks is recalling 230,000 Bodum co-branded coffee presses because of a laceration hazard. Some people have been injured, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall states the coffee press' plunger knob can break and expose the metal rod. Starbucks has received eight reports in the U.S. and one report in Canada of the knob breaking, resulting in laceration or puncture injuries, according to CPSC.

The Bodum + Starbucks coffee press has an SKU number 011063549 which is printed on a white label on the bottom of the base.

People who own the presses are advised to stop using them and contact Starbucks to find out how to return them for a full refund in the form of store credit. Starbucks will not accept returns at its stores.

Starbucks can be contacted toll-free at 888-843-0245 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Customers can also register their coffee press at this link.

The presses were sold at stores nationwide and online at Starbucks.com from November 2016 through January 2019.