Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify said Sunday that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the coronavirus.

The move follows protests of the music streaming service that were kicked off by Neil Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

In a post, Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek laid out more transparent platform rules given the backlash stirred by Young.

The singer on Wednesday had his music removed from Spotify after the tech giant declined to remove episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which has been criticized for spreading virus misinformation.