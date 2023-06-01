Spirit Airlines reports system-wide outage

Some Spirit Airlines travelers reported hours-long delays for their flights on Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON — Spirit Airlines warned travelers Thursday morning it was experiencing a system-wide "technical issue" that is impacting the budget airline.

The company said in a tweet that its website, mobile app and airport kiosks are "currently unavailable at this time" so those with Spirit flights should plan to arrive at the airport early.

The Spirit Airlines tweet directed travelers instead to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

According to FlightAware's cancellation and delay tracker, more than 270 Spirit flights were delayed by 10:30 a.m. Eastern, about 33% of the airline's total flights for the day.

Some Spirit travelers on social media reported hours-long delays.

WCNC anchor Vanessa Ruffes was one of those travelers at the Atlanta airport, reporting that the gate agent for her flight said they were unable to board because Spirit Airlines staff currently can't print flight paperwork.

Major problems w/ @SpiritAirlines flights right now. Can’t board due to “technical issues” w/ no ETA for resolution. Gate attendant says they’re unable to print flight paperwork, preventing anyone from taking off. Seeing many others nationwide reporting hours-long delays too. — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) June 1, 2023