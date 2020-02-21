SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported 52 new cases of a new coronavirus, raising its total to 156.

Seoul also banned rallies in major downtown areas to fight the viral outbreak.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 41 of the 52 new cases were reported in the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding region, which has recently seen a sudden jump in virus cases.

South Korea’s central government has declared the area a special management zone earlier in recognition of how the illness is spreading there. Daegu's mayor has urged the city’s 2.5 million people to stay home and wear masks even indoors if possible.

South Korean capital Seoul is even banning rallies in major downtown areas in efforts to fight the viral outbreak.

However, China reported a further fall in new virus cases to 889 as health officials expressed optimism over the containment of the outbreak that has caused more than 2,200 deaths and is spreading elsewhere.

Containment of the illness has been a struggle far from the epicenter in central China as a major South Korean city urged residents to stay indoors.

New infections in China have been falling for days, although changes in how it counts cases have caused doubts about the true trajectory of the epidemic.

China's figures for the previous 24 hours brought the total number of cases to 75,465 on the mainland. The 118 deaths raise the total to 2,236, with 11 dead elsewhere.

