COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Democrats' 2020 nominating fight is turning to South Carolina for the first-in-the-South presidential primary.
Joe Biden is confident that his popularity with black voters will seal his victory and help blunt some of the front-runner Bernie Sanders' momentum.
Many of the remaining Democrats competing for their party's nomination have spent the past few months spread out across the early-voting states, Tom Steyer, however, has had a fairly singular focus: South Carolina. As voting approaches, there's concern that Steyer could be a spoiler who would blunt for decisive victory Biden needs to keep his campaign afloat.
Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The following candidates will be on the South Carolina Democratic primary ballot:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg
- Congresswoman from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard
- Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar
- Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders
- Billionaire former hedge fund executive Tom Steyer
- Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren
Former mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg will not on the South Carolina ballot. He will appear on a ballot for the first time on "Super Tuesday," March 3.
The primary stands as the first marker on a critical four-day stretch that will help determine whether the party rallies behind Sanders or embraces a longer and uglier slog that could carry on until the national convention.
In order to win on the first ballot at the convention, a Democratic candidate would need 1,991 delegates. In South Carolina, there's 54 pledged delegates up for grabs.
Sanders believes he's positioned to seize a major delegate advantage when 14 states and one U.S. territory vote on “Super Tuesday.”
President Trump held a rally on Friday in South Carolina ahead of the primary, even though there isn't a Republican 2020 presidential primary.