WASHINGTON — Skeptical lawmakers questioned leaders of the nation's largest social media companies Wednesday over their plan to keep Russia and other foreign actors from using their platforms to influence U.S. elections.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey fielded questions about foreign influence for hours, but it wasn't clear their conciliatory message or detailed accounts of the steps they have taken would satisfy lawmakers.

"Without question, positive things are happening," said Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. "But clearly this problem's not going away; I'm not even sure it's trending in the right direction."

Here are five takeaways from the Senate hearing on social media.

Regulation looks likely

Sandberg said Facebook caught and deleted hundreds of pages linked to foreign actors and said the company is investing in technology to better monitor content. She acknowledged the challenge of balancing free speech against the desire to rout out misinformation.

"Congress is going to have to take action here," said Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. "The era of the Wild West in social media is coming to an end."

Even those such as Warner who call for regulation acknowledged they are not clear what shape it might take. Some senators focused on the threat posed by foreign influence while others, such as Ron Wyden, D-Ore., zeroed in on concerns over user privacy.

We’re committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress. — jack (@jack) March 1, 2018

'We were too slow'

Sandberg said Facebook was too slow to respond to efforts by foreign actors, including Russia, to use its platform to interfere in U.S. elections. The admission underscored the conciliatory tone both executives struck in their testimony.

“We were too slow to spot this and too slow to act. That is on us,” Sandberg told the lawmakers. “We’re getting better at finding and stopping our opponents."

Dorsey told senators Twitter hasn't done enough to address the problem.

In a separate hearing later in the day, Dorsey told members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee that Twitter must "earn more trust" by being "as transparent as possible."

“I do believe there’s growing concern about the power companies like ours hold,” he said.

Twitter may label bots

Both executives were pressed over how they could better alert users to false information.

Dorsey told lawmakers that his company is looking at the possibility of labeling bots, or automated accounts, which would represent a major change in policy.

"It's really a question of the implementation," he said. "We are going to do something along those lines."

Asked how Facebook deals with users intentionally spreading false information – such as claiming that victims of a mass shooting are actors – Sandberg said the line between hate speech and misinformation is “very, very difficult.”

“Especially if you’re dedicated to expression, and sometimes free expression is expressing things you strongly disagree with,” she said.

Drama with Alex Jones

An interview with Sen. Marco Rubio outside the hearing devolved into schoolyard taunts when far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones repeatedly interrupted the Florida Republican and patted him on the shoulder.

"Don't touch me again, man," Rubio told Jones, who runs the site Infowars.

"I was just patting you nicely," Jones responded. "What, you want me to get arrested?"

Rubio fired back: "You're not going to get arrested. I'll take care of you myself."

Jones has said Facebook and other sites blocked his content.

Conservative censorship?

After the Senate hearing, Dorsey crossed over to the House for a hearing focused on whether Twitter is trying to silence conservative voices. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, brought up charges that Twitter is “shadowbanning” lawmakers whose tweets were not appearing in the site’s auto-populated drop-down search bar results.

Twitter blamed its algorithm, but Walden said humans are the ones who build the technology.

“For some of us, it seems a little bit like the `Wizard of Oz’ ” Walden said. “We want to know what’s going on behind the curtain.”

Dorsey said Twitter uses hundreds of “signals” to decide what to show, downrank or filter for users. Twitter needs the freedom to experiment with what works and to fix algorithms when they don’t. The company, he said, should be judged on whether it corrects mistakes, as it did in this instance.

“We agree the result was not impartial,” he said.

President Donald Trump said last week that he believed Google's search engine results were "rigged" against him because users turned up stories mostly critical of him when they searched his name. Google said its search engine does not promote a political ideology but is instead aimed at generating "high-quality content."

Google executives did not testify Wednesday.

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

