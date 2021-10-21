Hundreds of SkyWest flights delayed, canceled Thursday after 'technical issue'

SkyWest said it dealt with approximately 700 canceled flights Thursday and was working to minimize impact on Friday's schedule

Hundreds of flights for regional airline SkyWest were delayed or canceled Thursday. The airline said there was an "internal technical issue" but there were indications late Thursday that systems were getting back online.

"SkyWest experienced an internal technical issue resulting in approximately 700 flight cancellations before the issue was resolved Thursday evening," the company said in an e-mailed statement. "We apologize to customers for the inconvenience; we are working to minimize the impact on Friday’s schedule and to return to normal operations as quickly as possible."

The flight-tracking website FlightAware said Thursday night that 651 SkyWest flights were canceled and 497 were delayed as of 11:55 p.m. ET.

Passengers were talking about the struggles with their flights on Twitter.

I’m stuck in SLC due to a canceled skywest flight to Fresno. Was supposed to leave at 3pm. — Kyle Olguin (@KyleOlguin) October 22, 2021

@SkyWestAirlines We finally gave up and rebooked on the same flight tomorrow. I sure hope everything's fixed but then. It'd still be nice to get some updates. #skywest @americanair — John McClary (@JohnRMcClary) October 22, 2021

By about 10 p.m. ET, there were indications things were getting back to normal.

Our gate just told us thay the system seems to be back up and that we should be able to depart tonight. Kudos to the pilot who sat in the cockpit pestering dispatch until we got info. #skywest @SkyWestAirlines — Jason W. (@mtnthunder93) October 22, 2021