Skippy recalling some peanut butters that may contain steel fragments

The recall affects nearly 10,000 cases of Skippy-brand peanut butter, which were shipped to 18 states.

WASHINGTON — More than 160,000 pounds of peanut butter have been recalled over concerns some of the jars may contain fragments of stainless steel from a machine used in their production, according to a recall from Skippy Foods.

The recall affects 9,353 cases (161,692 lbs) of Skippy brand peanut butter, specifically the company's reduced fat creamy peanut butter, reduced fat chunky peanut butter and creamy peanut butter with plant protein.

Skippy Foods said in a statement that a "limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment."

The manufacturing facility's internal detection systems identified the concern, launching the recall alert, the company said.

The recall includes the following products with these "Best if Used By" dates:

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz - with Best if Used By MAY0423 labels

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz - with Best if Used By MAY0523 labels

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz - with Best if Used By MAY0523 labels

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz - with Best if Used By MAY0623 labels

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz - with Best if Used By MAY0723 labels

SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz - with Best if Used By MAY1023 labels

The labels can be found on the top of the lid for each jar. No other sizes or varieties are included in the recall.

According to the company, the recalled peanut butter jars were shipped to these 18 states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Anybody whose peanut butter is included in the recall is encouraged to return it to wherever it was purchased from to exchange it with a new jar.