PORTLAND, Maine — Sen. Angus King returned to Portland Friday night after spending four days in Iraq.

King traveled to the region alongside Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Johnny Isakson to talk security and foreign policy with Iraqi and Kurdish leaders.

King described the U.S. presence in Iraq as limited, saying there are very few troops in combat situations. He said the role of American troops is more so to train, equip, and advise Iraqi forces.

King said Iraqi leaders want the U.S. to keep troops on the ground because ISIS is still a major threat to the region and to the United States.

"ISIS is still a serious threat. That came through in just about every conversation we had. The estimates vary between 20 to 30 thousand fighters still abroad in Syria and Iraq, crossing back and forth on the border. There are a large number that are in detention camps and nobody quite knows what to do with them," King said.

Senator King also gave his impressions of the Mueller Report, which he said he read cover to cover last weekend. King said it painted a "damning portrait" of the Trump Administration with regards to obstruction and derailing the investigation.

But, King said, what stood out most was the depth of Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

"Definitively it establishes the massive systematic invasion of our country by the Russians of our political system. When I say invasion, I don’t mean a physical invasion. I mean, to say meddling is too mild. This was an attack on our democracy. The Mueller report makes that very clear," King said.

King says the U.S. needs to come together as a nation to confront Russian interference and prevent it from happening in the future.