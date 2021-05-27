Senate confirms 1st female Army secretary, then rescinds it

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did not immediately provide an explanation for why Christine Wormuth's initial Senate confirmation was rescinded a few hours later.

WASHINGTON — Christine Wormuth appeared to make history Wednesday night when the U.S. Senate confirmed her as the first woman to serve in the Army's top civilian post - until the Senate reversed her confirmation just a few hours later in a bizarre development.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement late Wednesday night before lawmakers adjourned, according to C-SPAN footage of the proceedings.

"As in executive session, I ask unanimous consent that the Senate vitiate the previous action on Executive Calendar 135," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Schumer did not immediately provide any explanation for why Wormuth's confirmation as the first female secretary of the Army was canceled.

Multiple Capitol Hill reporters noted there was likely a procedural issue behind-the-scenes and Wormouth would just need to wait at least a little longer to take on the history making role.

Before the confirmation was rescinded, Wormuth said it was an honor to be confirmed.

"I am so honored to be confirmed as Secretary of the Army! Serving in this role is a tremendous privilege and responsibility!" she wrote on Twitter, before the Senate rescinded the confirmation.

Schumer just got unanimous consent to "vitiate," or rescind, the confirmation of Christine Wormuth, who was confirmed as the first female secretary of the army by unanimous consent earlier tonight.



Seems to be procedural, but Schumer hasn't explained the action. pic.twitter.com/WdbzxdLP19 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 27, 2021

Wormuth, who led President Joe Biden's transition team at the Pentagon, got an overwhelmingly warm reception earlier this month from members of the Senate Armed Services Committee. They suggested her nomination would be approved by the Senate.

If confirmed, she would be one of the more powerful officials in a defense establishment long dominated by men, and she would be the second woman named to a top Pentagon role by Biden. The deputy secretary of defense is Kathleen Hicks.

During a hearing earlier this month, she told Congress combating sexual assault and harassment in the Army is a top priority and there needs to be more training to encourage soldiers to step in when they see bad behavior by others.