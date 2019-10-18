Selma Blair is giving a health update to fans after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly a year ago.

During a Time 100 Health Summit, the 47-year-old actress discussed her latest treatments including chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant to help combat the disease.

"I was declining more rapidly than I found acceptable," Blair said.

Before her stem cell transplant, Blair said she was given a "microdose" of chemotherapy and instantly felt relief, convincing her to continue with the operation despite the major risk.

"Why would I put this horrible drug in [my body] - chemotherapy. I was out of options and was looking," Blair said.

Blair added that she made plans for her death, given the risk involved in the stem cell transplant.

According to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, a stem cell transplant is a procedure in which damaged cells are replaced with normal blood cells. An operation done to treat MS.

"Overall, it went pretty smoothly," Blair said after going through the treatment.

Knowing what she knows now, Blair wishes she took small signs during her 30s as a sign.

"Looking back I would have asked for an MRI, I just didn't ask for that simple tool and no one thought to give it to me," Blair said.

Blair was praised by panel moderator Dr. David Angus, for how open Blair has been during the process.

"Stepping out and saying I have a disease and not being embarrassed by it, but living with it and being a model for every other person who think they have symptoms or has the disease is so powerful and so needed in this world," Angus said.

Last October, Blair announced her diagnosis in an interview in an Instagram post. In an interview with ABC News last February, she said that she cried after finding out she had MS, because she finally knew what was wrong with her after years of declining health.

Blair is best known for her roles in Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde.